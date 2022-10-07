

I am offended that they are trying to deceive our people with such cheap lies

“Pashinyan is a pathological liar. During this time, he tries to blame the whole world for his crimes and betrayals. Moreover, first it was the former, then his Ministers of Defense, the heads of the National Security Service, the heads of the General Directorate appointed by him. During this last self-interview, I can’t call it any other way, he reached the peak and he was already blaming the phenomena. In other words, during the 44-day war, the culprit of Armenia’s isolation on international platforms was covid. This is the peak of absurdity,” says Hayk Mamijanyan, head of the “I have honor” faction.

The Artsakh conflict was never an issue of territorial integrity, it was about the self-determination of nations, and the 2010 law on administrative territorial division, as Pashinyan said, can never be considered a principle of international relations. It is complete stupidity. By the same logic, we could have written that Europe is part of Armenia, and distributed it by the names of marzes, Mamijanyan notes and emphasizes that these and other absurdities were brought to the field by Pashinyan, not by Azerbaijan.

“Years later, the main negotiators from Armenia’s side will be under fire because of his statements, because Azerbaijan will use them, they will say: you had a madman, he announced it himself.”

As for the Madrid principles, if they were so bad, why did Nikol Pashinyan mention it in all his government programs, if it was the tombstone of self-determination? And why is the Kazan document kept in the OSCE depository and considered a landmark for the resolution of the Artsakh conflict, if it was so bad?

And the agreements of Vienna and St. Petersburg, which meant an international monitoring mission in one or another format, the enlargement of Kasprchik’s office, were destroyed by him. And now, during the last meeting between Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenian diplomacy is trying to get international monitoring not on the Artsakh-Azerbaijani, but on the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line.

“Everything he said is a classic manipulation and a simple one at that. “On behalf of our compatriots, our citizens, I am offended that they are trying to deceive our people, my own people, with such cheap, petty lies,” said Mamijanyan.

Mamijanyan has no special expectations from the Aliyev-Pashinyan-Michel-Macron quadrilateral meeting held in Prague, only negative expectations, because even in the case of negotiations with Liechtenstein, he may lose ground.

The leader of the “I have an honor” faction is not going to blame the society for not being able to provide sufficient consolidation for the change of power. He notes that the opposition is obliged to convey to the public that Nikol Pashinyan is the only person responsible for these realities and is obliged to ensure public consolidation. Referring to the Artsakh conflict, the RPA member emphasized that Artsakh cannot negotiate with Azerbaijan with its potential, besides, he does not remember such a case in the history of international law and relations, that the issue of the right to self-determination of nations is resolved through direct negotiations between a self-determining subject and the metropolis.

Regarding the relations with the “Armenia” alliance, Mamijanyan said that they have practically normal relations with their opposition partners.

