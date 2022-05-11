Pashinyan is a multiple opponent of the history of Armenia

In case of even a slight weakening of the opposition wave, the government will quickly start counteracting, but accusing Pashinyan of high treason is more than realistic

for example, depriving the leaders of the movement of their immunity and arresting them. As Pashinyan has a rich experience in giving illegal orders to the NSS to arrest military generals, he can do the same, for example, to Seyran Ohanyan or Arthur Vanetsyan, who are the leaders of the NA opposition factions. Another question is whether the investigative bodies will find the courage to not follow the illegal instructions, at least this time. It is difficult to imagine how the NSS will arrest, for example, a colonel-general at this stage.

Instead, the director of the National Security Service and the Prosecutor General can easily arrest Nikol Pashinyan, who is accused of apparent treason. When he claimed last year that the Russian Iskander’s missiles had exploded by only 10 percent, some of the generals publicly stated that such information could only be given to him by Azerbaijan, so accusing Pashinyan of high treason is more than realistic. It is true that the parents of the victims were indignant at his next cynical expression that “we could have prevented the war, but we would have had the same situation without casualties”, and they consider it a reason to accuse him of high treason, but he gave dozens of other grounds.

Today, Pashinyan in Armenia has lost control over both the government, especially the middle and lower echelons of the state apparatus and the public. As a result, there is no state government, and the opposition is slowing down to form an alternative government. During his four-year tenure, Pashinyan did not understand that the core of his activities should not be the raging struggle against certain people or forces, but the work for the welfare and security of the country, regardless of who the current opposition is.

Pashinyan’s brand, lies and deception, made him look like the hero of a famous fable, who lies so much that it is a fire that no one helps him during a real fire. Regardless of the internal inertia of the power structures, Pashinyan can not rely on any other institution. He saw a situation in which the army did not actually obey him and, joining the opposition and the people, demanded his resignation. It seems that it is impossible to lead a country that way. When a leader assumes power, he must understand what levers of government he has. Are only the classmate police chief and the acting Prosecutor General, pocket backpacks and faceless ministers a lever to keep power?

Pashinyan, among many opponents of the history of Armenia, is unprecedented in one issue: he is the only leader of our state, to whom the age-old enemy, Turkey, has expressed support at the highest state level, moreover, only Pashinyan and Erdogan are the statement qualify it as an attempt at a military coup. No matter how much Pashinyan dismembered and beheaded the army, the modern history of the Armenian people is based on the Armenian army and its feats as a nationwide achievement and a reality born from the people. Consequently, the opposition movement lacks an important slogan forgotten since last year – “nation, army, victory” as a unique solidarity between the people and the army.

David Sargsyan