Pashinyan in the parliament says he is guilty But refuse to resign and put himself on trial why?

Yes, I consider myself guilty and responsible for everything that happened as a result of the war. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a question from deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly Armenuhi Kyureghyan during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

Kyureghyan particularly asked who Pashinyan thinks is mainly responsible for the defeat in the war and all the military operations that ended with tragic consequences for the Armenian side.

“From this podium, I have declared dozens of times that I am the one to blame for everything,” the head of government said.