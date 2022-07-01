Pashinyan in selling mode: Armenians Wary About Impact Of New Road To Nagorno-Karabakh

Ethnic Armenians face the prospect of their villages returning to Azerbaijani control after 30 years due to a new road being built connecting Armenia with Armenian-controlled areas in and around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. After the two countries fought a war in and around the region in 2020, Armenia withdrew forces from swathes of territory and was cut off from these areas. The only overland connection was the so-called Lachin Corridor, a 5-kilometer-wide strip running through Azerbaijani territory but under Russian military control. The new road will replace the corridor, meaning that Azerbaijan will be able to retake control of ethnic Armenian villages within the strip.

