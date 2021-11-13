Pashinyan human rights violation, UN Human Rights Committee concerned about undue legal restrictions on the freedom of peaceful assemblies in Armenia

The UN Human Rights Committee issued on Friday its findings on Germany, Ukraine, Armenia and Botswana, the States parties that it reviewed during its latest session. The findings contain positive aspects of each country’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The regular reviews are conducted by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant as well as the Committee’s previous recommendations.

In the review of Armenia, the Committee’s experts expressed concern about undue legal restrictions on the freedom of peaceful assembly, unjustifiable police interference in peaceful demonstrations as well as arbitrary and prolonged detention of demonstrators. They recommended that Armenia reduce police presence at demonstrations and investigate all allegations of excessive use of force and arbitrary arrest and detention by State agents during protests.

It also called on Armenia to ensure that domestic laws on the use of force are in full compliance with the UN Basic Principles on the use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials and the Guidance on the Use of Less-Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement.