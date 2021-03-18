Pashinyan Have successfully menoverd the two weak political party leaders call for Snap elections on June 20

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A little while ago, I met with leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan. During the meeting, we stated that the best way out of the current domestic political situation is to hold snap parliamentary elections. Taking into consideration also my meetings with the President of Armenia the leader of the My Step parliamentary faction and leader of the opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan, Armenia will hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021.”