Pashinyan hatred of Artsakh spreading, A video with the content of painting the flag of Artsakh is sent to the police to prepare materials

The video with the content of painting the flag of Artsakh is sent to the police to prepare materials

The video with the content of painting the flag of Artsakh is sent to the police to prepare materials. Adviser to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

It should be reminded that after the rally of the opposition blocs in Freedom Square on April 5, the flag of the Artsakh Republic was raised in the French Square of Yerevan.

This morning, the supporters of the National-Democratic Party turned the flag of Artsakh into the flag of Armenia by painting it. The “Sasna Tsrer” pan-Armenian movement published a video of how the young people who support them paint the flag of the Artsakh Republic raised in the French Square, it was titled: “One state, one flag. The citizens of the Republic of Armenia who came from Artsakh painted the flag separating Artsakh from the Republic of Armenia at the Opera. ”