Pashinyan has not managed to seize the General Staff yet, it is obvious that he has not overcome his fears about the General Staff with those performances․ military expert

The crisis between the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Nikol Pashinyan, and his administration, the confrontation is not over, Nikol Pashinyan has not yet succeeded in seizing military power. Reservist colonel, military expert Hayk Nahapetyan told Tert.m about this.

“With the overthrow of the constitutional order, the government of the day seized power in 2018, but the General Staff has not been seized yet, only the fact that the duties of the Chief of General Staff are temporarily performed by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Stepan Galstyan. We know that Onik Gasparyan also applied to the administrative court, reaffirming the well-known statement of the General Staff, only this time he spoke about the snap elections, after which the command staff of the Armed Forces announced that it joined the statement of Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, confirming the current situation in the country. “The assessments made so far on the incident, voiced by Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, have taken the Armed Forces as a command, which means that they have not backed down,” he said.

According to Hayk Nahapetyan, no matter how much Nikol Pashinyan staged, it is obvious that he did not overcome his fears towards the General Staff.