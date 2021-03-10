Pashinyan ‘has lost touch with the reality’, says popular animation filmmaker

Nikol Pashinyan has lost touch with the reality, unable to control the situation any longer, Robert Sahkayants, a popular Armenian animation filmmaker said today, calling for a consolidation between the army and the society.

At an opposition rally in Yerevan, he also made an appeal for a public solidarity and sobriety “to develop a serious perception” of the existing problems.

Sahakyants added that he called the incumbent prime minister a “spy” long before the dominance of the Turkish and Azerbaijani factors.



“There is only one option: the unity between the army and the people in order to stand up against those projects. I used to call this a project even when the Turkish and Azerbaijani factor was not so significant,” he said, describing today’s demonstration as yet another proof that the prime minister “is not in control of the developments.

“This demonstration came to prove that he has lost touch with the reality and no longer has control of the situation, including even the mass that used to support him before the start and the end of this war – though it is actually a small percentage,” he added.

Sahakyants also commented on the statement released by Onik Gasparyan, now a former chief of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces.

“Perhaps there is a serious threat of which only servicemen may be aware, and maybe there is a specific strategy which the armed forces have opted for, while Nikol Pashinyan’s hope is on dragging time. The situation in Tavush may be part of his latest promises, which he must fulfill before stepping down,” he added.