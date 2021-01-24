Pashinyan has always been ‘a puppet in the hands of someone’, animator says

Filmmaker, animator, Honored Culture Worker of Armenia David Sahakyants believes that the current authorities cannot be forced to step down through street protests organized by opposition forces and calls for other measures to achieve a breakthrough.

Speaking at a meeting of famous scientists, culture, art workers and lawyers on Saturday, David Sahakyants said that the undecided part of the society should be offered a way out of the current crisis in the country, adding the work should be carried out promptly.

“It must be made clear to the people through televised speeches that a planned coup took place in Armenia two years ago, this is a thought-out plan. [Nikol] Pashinyan was brought to power as part of a plan. I don’t know exactly from where,” the animator said.

“It’s important for people to understand that he hasn’t cared about the people from the very beginning. He has always been a puppet in the hands of someone. At this point he was a tool of big players, that’s why we ended up like this. And this will continue until he leaves,” Sahakyants stated.

According to him, it is necessary to join lawyers, demand a discussion with the Prosecutor’s Office and present existing problems.