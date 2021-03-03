Pashinyan going after opposition, Charges pressed against opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan

Charges have been pressed against the joint candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia of the Fatherland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan for public calls to usurp power and overthrow the constitutional order, head of the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Rima Yeganyan told ARMENPRESS.

Yeganyan noted that Vazgen Manukyan made public calls to usurp power and overthrow the constitutional order during a rally at the Freedom Square on February 20.

Vazgen Manukyan has been notified to visit the Investigative Committee for interrogation on March 4.