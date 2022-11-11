Pashinyan did what no Turkish government could do for a hundred years. Alienated Diaspora from Armenia was the dream of the Turks

Naira Vanyan

Nikol Pashinyan’s government has given and continues to give many opportunities to make Azerbaijanis and Turks happy. The first was to keep the soldiers behind the bars and torture them, who became the terror of the Azeris during the Artsakh war. Manvel Grigoryan’s death, a witness.

For decades, the Armenian diaspora with its various political and social structures has been a big problem for our neighboring Turks. It has been raising the issue of genocide recognition since the 1915 uprising. The ASALA organization of avengers was formed and operated in the diaspora. The diaspora has always been and is behind Armenia, the clear proof of which was the various financial and moral support during the 44-day war. Diaspora Armenians raised a great noise all over the world against Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression and today’s genocide. In short, the diaspora has always stood like a piercing thorn in Turkey’s throat. The country that genocided the Armenians could not in any way silence or weaken the Armenian Diaspora, at least weaken its ties with Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan came to their aid in this matter.

Various large-scale events supporting Armenia-Diaspora relations were organized during the time of former RA presidents. Those events were quite well organized. structures related to the diaspora, the most diverse political direction, were invited, and they were large-scale. Such visits of our Diaspora Armenian compatriots were expected and took place in a warm atmosphere. People came to the homeland in families, groups, and communicated with people. The whole of Yerevan felt the breath of the Diaspora, there were no restrictions in communication with them, both for ordinary citizens and journalists. And when they left Armenia, they went with the hope and plan of a new return.

The Pashinyans decided to turn upside down and change these traditions as well. Of course, it is not easy for Pashinyan. When he or his wife enter any country, especially after the war, the representatives of the local community appear on their way and show their attitude towards them with “traitor” or other dishonorable exclamations. No leader of RA has ever received this kind of treatment, except perhaps Serzh Sargsyan, who during his football diplomacy toured Armenian settlements and met with strong resistance.

Pashinyan now feels that he is an “unwanted person” not only in Armenia but also in the diaspora. Of course, the diaspora is not homogeneous, there are people of different political orientation and orientations. There are still a small number of groups that still believe in and support Pashinyan, but not because these people are traitors and landlords, but because they are sure that “the former put this defeat in the pocket of the poor harif”. With this small number of people, Pashinyan could not initiate a large-scale event in order to form an imitation of close relations with the diaspora. The miserable event, which received the influential and resounding name “World Armenian Summit”, which started unnoticed and ended unnoticed, was taking place in a half-empty hall. The main speakers of the events were people who have never left a stone unturned in this country, and destroyed what was there. but with a serious expression on their faces, they gave lessons to our compatriots and taught them how to love the motherland. And Zareh Sinanyan accused them that Diaspora Armenians want positions in Armenia. Maybe Sinanyan was afraid that other Diaspora Armenians might take his seat. “Hraparak” referred to the composition of the diaspora at the “summit”. most of them live in Armenia or have recently returned from abroad.

And those who did arrive from the diaspora, mostly left Armenia disappointed. It became clear to everyone that Pashinyan managed to alienate the Diaspora from Armenia, driving a wedge between his own and non-own Diaspora Armenians. And Turkey certainly sees this and gets great satisfaction. Pashinyan did what no Turkish government could do for a hundred years.