Pashinyan did not say a word about the death of the woman who was hit by his motorcade

The regular sitting of the government started today. Although some people still hoped that Nikol Pashinyan could at least express regret and condolences at the government session on the death of a pregnant woman who was run over by his motorcade, to the surprise of many, Pashinyan did not say a word about the death of the 28-year-old woman.

But Pashinyan did not utter a word of remorse or condolences but remained indifferent to the death of a young woman and her unborn child in a car crash. He immediately proceeded to approve the agenda and discuss the issues included in it.

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/c460f264fac99b8cd9e5f29a536baf01?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»