YEREVAN. – As of 12am Monday, the Azerbaijani side will set up a checkpoint to carry out border and customs control on the now-Azerbaijani-controlled section of the Kapan-Chakaten motorway, the National Security Service of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Correspondingly, the Armenian side will also set up border and customs checkpoints in a mirror way on the said motorway.

The alternative motorway in this section will be ready by the end of the year.