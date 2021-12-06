Pashinyan dictatorship Civil Contract party wins local elections only in 15 out of 36 communities

Local elections were held in 36 enlarged communities of Armenia’s nine regions on Sunday. According to preliminary data, the ruling Civil Contract party won only in 15 out of 36 communities, opposition MP and Deputy National Assembly Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan said on Facebook.

Civil Contract won local elections in Vagharshapat, Artashat, Metsamor, Armavir, Baghramyan, Ashtarak, Martuni, Spitak, Tsakhkadzor, Hrazdan, Ashotsk, Jermuk, Garni, Khoy, and Pambak.

“In the remaining 21 communities, including Masis, Aparan, Gavar, Vardenis, Vanadzor, Nairi, Nor Hachn, Abovyan, Amasia, Akhuryan, Yeghegnadzor, Vayk, Noyemberyan, Parakar, Vedi, Ararat, Araks, Tumanyan, Shan, Talin and Artik, the opposition can form local self-government bodies independently or in the coalition,” the MP wrote on Facebook.

The two opposing forces of the Akhuryan community have already made a statement on jointly forming local self-government bodies.