Pashinyan criminal Regime continue Blackmailing high-ranking military officials for failure to perform military duties during the 44-day war

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has brought charges against a high-ranking military official who served as the commander of one of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Areas.

As the Committee said in a released statement, as part of the criminal case investigated in the Department of Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of General Military Investigative Department, it has been found out that the Commander of N Defense Area of the Artsakh Defense Army, Colonel V. Y. refused from performing his military duties as Commander of the Defense Area from October 10 to 13 in 2020 during the martial law when an aggressive war was unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.

Hey, Armenians, Assyrians friends & Followers, can we get 10K?! Let’s Ask Nikol Pashinyan Resignation to Save Armenia from Hatred, Division & fear

https://www.change.org/We-Demand-Pashinyan-Resignation-Now

Armenia must either Remove Pashinyan or remain in the conflict-riven Nation-state risks losing it all.

The former commander has also displayed a negligent attitude to service which has caused essential damage.

Charges have been pressed against him according to Point 3 of Article 364 and Point 1 of Article 376 of the RA Criminal Code which is refusal from performing one’s military duties and negligent service.

The preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Note: Everyone charged with an alleged criminal offense shall be presumed innocent until proved guilty according to law.