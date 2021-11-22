Pashinyan criminal regime, 18 people detained at morning rallies in Yerevan

Police in Armenia detained 18 people holding rallies in various parts of Yerevan on Monday morning, the law enforcement agency told Panorama.am.

The activists were taken to police stations for the “failure to comply with the lawful demands of law enforcers” during the performance of their duties to protect public order and ensure people’s safety under Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

Traffic was blocked on several Yerevan streets as a result of the rallies.

Earlier on Monday, Ara Zohrabyan, former head of Armenia’s Chamber of Advocates and leader of the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) party, unveiled their plans to hold a rally at the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan at 5pm today.

In a public post on Facebook, he announced the launch of a “liberation movement” aimed at preventing the demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan contrary to Armenian interests, including demanding the publication of documents that are to be signed.

“Our struggle is aimed at preserving the Armenian statehood. The country’s security is in the hands of each of us, from Syunik to Tavush, from Shirak to Artsakh,” Zohrabyan wrote.