Manvel Manukyan’s brother Samvel Manukyan wrote on his Facebook page ․

As soon as they called, they informed me that after the use of force by the police, my brother Manuel Manukyan, a participant in the Four-Day War, who was wounded in the Artsakh war, was taken by ambulance to Armenia Medical Center.

It should be noted that Manuel Manukyan was dragged by the police to try to carry out an action in front of the Government over a loudspeaker.