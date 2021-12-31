Pashinyan continues to have secret agreements․ Arthur Vanetsyan

Arthur Vanetsyan thinks that the Armenian government continues to have secret agreements with the enemy and refers to the recent joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, which clearly states this fact: the mediators’ foreign ministers referred to the November 9, 2020 statement. , The Sochi Declaration of November 26, 2021, and other agreements. “What” other agreements “are we talking about?” Arthur Vanetsyan asks.

He also notes that in Brussels, Pashinyan and Aliyev had a discussion behind closed doors, which also speaks of secret agreements, the content of which we are not familiar with. He remembers the assessment he gave at the Aliyev meeting after Brussels as “constructive”.

Arthur Vanetsyan also says ․ “The chosen time of Nikol Pashinyan’s last press conference is also worth noting. We know that day was the birthday of the President of Azerbaijan, which marked it by opening a new military unit in occupied Hadrut. What, was this also from the Aliyev-Pashinyan “joint messages” series? In other words, this is a manuscript that is typical of Pashinyan. “