Pashinyan comments on proposal to create fact-finding commission to study recent Artsakh War

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shares the view that all details of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh should be revealed.

The PM commented on the proposal of opposition Bright Armenia faction head Edmon Marukyan to create a fact-finding commission which will study the recent Artsakh War during the Q&A session today in the Parliament.

“According to your proposal that commission should be formed by 70% from those political forces who have already given the answers to your questions from different tribunes. We have tried to invite you to a discussion on that topic, but you didn’t come. At this moment over 1000 criminal cases relating to the war are under investigation”, the PM said.

He added that the political mechanism of investigation is clearly put on the current legislation and that mechanism is the Parliament’s investigative committee.

“It can be formed in accordance with the respective regulations of the legislation. As for the truth about the war, I think it has been discussed quite a lot, I absolutely agree that all the details should be revealed”, he said.

On November 19, 2020, the Bright Armenia faction of the Parliament has proposed to create a fact-finding commission which will study the circumstances of the recent war.