Pashinyan Calls on Putin to Determine Russia’s Assistance for Safeguarding Armenia’s Security

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday dispatched a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, outlining in detail the challenged created by Azerbaijan military aggression against Artsakh.

In the letter Pashinyan has specifically stressed the issue of foreign terrorists being transferred from the Middle East and being engaged in military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh.

Given evidence of breaches against the territory of Armenia in order to bring military operations close the border of the Republic of Armenia, Armenia’s prime minister requested that the Russian president immediately begin discussions to determine the scope and size of assistance Russia can provide to Armenia to safeguard its security on the basis of the alliance between Armenia and Russia, as well as Article 2 of the August 27, 1997 “Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance” agreement.