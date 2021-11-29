Pashinyan Boss Erdogan declares that so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’ is ‘important’ will Pashinyan deliver?

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared the ‘importance’ of the so-called “Zangezur corridor”.

“Our efforts to restore the modern Silk Road and enhance the transport infrastructure in our region are not weakening.

With the active participation of Turkey, the East-West Interim Corridor initiative through the Caspian Sea and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway are a more concrete manifestation of our efforts in that direction.

What is also clear is the importance of the Zangezur corridor, which will help establish direct road communication between Turkey and the region,” Erdogan said in his speech at the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat.