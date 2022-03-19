“Pashinyan and his team will stand before the court. it is unequivocal. it is not discussed. ” Naira Zohrabyan

Yesterday, the President of Azerbaijan Ali, by his definition, made a hard and difficult confession, emphasizing that Azerbaijan had lost to Armenia for 30 years in all spheres. Ali called the Armenians enemies again, even after proposing his ultimatum to the peace treaty. On the air of 168 TV’s “Review” program, the head of the “Security և Democracy” NGO Naira Zohrabyan considered Ali’s confession key, emphasizing:

“Ali’s confesses on behalf of his father that for 30 years Azerbaijan had lost to the former Armenian authorities – Leon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan. This is the thesis that Nikol Pashinyan and his team injected into the society after the change of power in 2018, saying that we lost the 44-day war in Artsakh, because the reason was that we lost every day for 30 years. “Pashinyan’s thesis that the sum of 30 years was the reason for the defeat of the 44-day war was denied by Ali himself,” said Naira Zohraban, emphasizing that, while acknowledging that there have been systemic mistakes for 30 years, “Artsakh and Armenia were the winners in the Armenia-Azerbaijan triangle,” Ali confesses, whose confession proves that Pashinyan and his team are solely responsible for this great war.

“And that they will stand before the court. it is unequivocal. “It is not discussed,” said Zohrabyan.

According to him, some members of the “Civil Pact” party, which supports Azerbaijan in all parts of their body, want to discuss Artsakh as Azerbaijan due to the fact that people who grew up and were educated in European and German “peace camps” with Azerbaijanis came to power today. for today.

“It is immoral to discuss the issue of the status of Artsakh without the people of Artsakh. Who decided that Nikol Pashinyan can decide instead of the people of Artsakh? It is necessary to clarify for the society what they mean by status. If it is the cultural autonomy mentioned by Azerbaijan, it means to slaughter, kill Artsakh, evict it from the Armenians within hours, therefore, there must be an absolute right of self-determination. “What is mentioned in the Constitution of Artsakh that any other status will mean Artsakh murder,” said Zohrabyan, emphasizing that the situation in Artsakh is quite tense. What is the RA government discussing with “behind closed doors”?

“Today we are dealing with closed-door agreements or elevators, the consequences of which will be catastrophic for Artsakh, so now is the time to stop talking and acting,” said Zohrabyan, drawing attention to the actions of the opposition, especially the parliamentary opposition.

“Today, the agenda of the titular opposition of the parliament should be one – to remove the government, and not to ask Anahit Avanesyan when the salt shaker will be taken from the table. Such questions are political infantilism. After all, today’s parliamentary opposition used to tell us that removing Pashinyan is a matter of days, if not hours. We voted for this political force (meaning the NA “Armenia” faction) with one agenda, but what are they doing? After all, I told them that the parliamentary opposition does not have any tools to remove the government. It is zero, but the whole resource, including the most serious financial one, is in the hands of the opposition, but we see that all the attempts of the opposition to formulate an agenda in the parliament fail. “Mandates should boycott the work of the parliament, not participate in the NA sittings and go among the people, even reach the village, the majority of which are Nikol’s supporters,” said Zohrabyan.

Source: https://168.am/2022/03/18/1669717.html?fbclid=IwAR0aHVwCNF0VsBPpT-lwqGOwark7zhKt78xHFhTX9qaYnnWqxGhl98Pkz9A