Pashinyan and Azerbaijan alliance Forces Fire on Armenian Positions Near Artsakh’s Khramort Village

Azerbaijani troops this morning fired on Armenian positions near the village of Khramort in Artsakh’s Askeran region.

“Attempts are being made to disrupt the normal life of the village and agricultural work,” the Artsakh Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) writes, adding that the gunfire started several days ago.

The PGO writes that Azerbaijani forces have been using loudspeakers to spread messages threatening the use of military force on the village.

“Due to the operative response of the Russian peacekeeping forces, the situation has calmed down,” the statement reads.