Pashinyan allies in Turkish parliament speaker does not hide who needs ‘Zangezur corridor’

The opening of the “Zangezur corridor” will create new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan. Speaker of the Turkish National Grand Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, stated this at the second trilateral meeting of the speakers of the Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Pakistani parliaments in Istanbul, APA’s correspondent in Istanbul reports.

According to Sentop, the peoples of these three countries are linked to each other with close historical and cultural ties.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish legislature speaker managed to talk about the “Zangezur corridor” without mentioning Armenia once.