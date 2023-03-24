Pashinyan against the USA and the European Union. if I want it, there will be an escalation, if I want it, there won’t be, the ghettoization of Artsakh

Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Twitter after the cabinet session yesterday that “There will be a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and it will be based on official statements made at the highest levels. There will be no new escalation.

The international community must strongly support this narrative.” It seems that Nikol did not understand the meaning of the word narrative, but this is not the point. Pashinyan officially announced that he rejects the proposals of the USA and the European Union to settle the Artsakh problem and Armenian-Azerbaijani relations on the basis of internationally known fundamental principles, considers the Putin-Aliev-Pashinyan tripartite documents as a settlement and will sign the agreement based on them. It is worth recapitulating briefly what these papers imply: Abolition of the administrative and political unit “Nagorno Karabakh”, the ghettoization of Artsakh, then deportation of the native Armenian population, alienation of other regions of Armenia with “demarcation” and corridors from north to south, from east to west, around which villagers will be resettled in their villages. In addition, the first person has already announced the division of Yerevan into the Tzapar and Armenian parts, the Republic Square, along with the state symbols-monuments, being handed over to the Tzapar administration, the grafting of the Armenian ethnic group from its Indo-European, Proto-Asian roots to the Caucasian, Georgian as a sub-ethnic group, replacing the Mesoropian alphabet with Latin. The remaining Armenian population in the territory of RA will serve the Turkish-Tsaparian highways along and at intersections in “doner-kebab” taverns and “old Pera” public houses. All this, of course, is the happy “shakhov-sukhov” of the first family couple, and then the children. Nikol and his “MFA” emphasized in their speeches and statements for a long time that Baku’s rhetoric and actions are aimed at a new escalation. Yesterday Nikol presented the same in bold colors at the government session. However, after the session, he wrote that there will be no escalation. What changed in a couple of hours? His talking goncho announced the day before that they are the ones giving carte blanche to Baku. In other words, Nikol decides whether Baku will escalate or not. • Nikol called Aliyev to shoot immediately. “We give carte blanche to Baku” Nikol’s speech followed his telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Blinken and Blinken’s statement in the US Senate that they are not imposing anything on Armenia, and referred to Pashinyan’s proposals for a “peace treaty”. It is no coincidence that on the eve of his announcement, Nikol’s pro-Russian supporters and “Westerners” masks, with the harmonious voice of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Baku, began to spread the message that “the presence of European observers does not add anything and, on the contrary, aggravates the tension”, “After Blinken’s call, they cut off the gas to Artsakh. if the Americans don’t intervene, maybe the Lachin Corridor will also open”, “the Americans put a sign of equality between the aggressor and the victim, that’s why they killed an Armenian soldier in Yeraskh” and other such propaganda agency garbage. Nikol’s “scheme” is simple: to leave the country and the people defenseless, to revere Aliyev’s threats from the highest podiums, and to silence the people and the press with the resulting awe and terror, to complete his plan to surrender Armenia. Appeals and complaints to the international community are also a disgusting attempt at packaging.

