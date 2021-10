Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan got familiarized with the construction of the Ahmedbeyli-Varanda (Fizuli)-Shushi motorway in the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Also, as reported by AzerTac, the heads of state attended the groundbreaking of the Horadiz-Jrakan (Jabrayil) -Kovsakan (Zangilan) -Aghbend (“Zangezur corridor”) motorway.