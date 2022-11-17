Pashinyan adopted Brother Aliyev’s refusal to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh and threatens Armenia with new aggression

Azerbaijan will not agree to include Nagorno-Karabakh issues in the peace agreement with Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday while receiving a delegation led by European Union special envoy for the Eastern Partnership Dirk Schuebe, TASS reported.

“They [Armenia] want to include issues concerning the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan in the peace agreement. This is not going to happen. It is impossible. We will not agree to it,” Aliyev said, as quoted on the website of the head of state.

According to the Azerbaijani leader, Baku “needs an absolutely clear position of Armenia related to its agenda.” “I said recently if they want peace, we will want peace too. If they don’t want peace, it’s their choice. We haven’t had peace for thirty years, and Armenia must not forget how it ended,” he said.