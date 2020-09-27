Paris: The French Socialist Party calls for the recognition of Artsakh. ARF Bureau member Papazyan

ARF Bureau member Murat Papazyan reports that the French Socialist Party calls for the recognition of the Artsakh Republic. This was reported to Armenpress by the ARF Public Relations Office.

According to the source, the party’s statement states: “The French Socialist Party calls for an immediate end to the fighting in Artsakh.

Paris, 27.09.2020

The French Socialist Party strongly condemns 2020 The military aggression carried out by the Azerbaijani forces against the Artsakh Republic on September 27.

After the collapse of the USSR, this region of the Caucasus, historically inhabited by Armenians, declared its independence in 1991 through a popular referendum. On September 2. This independence has been constantly challenged by Azerbaijan, and since then, this small republic of 150,000 has withstood the repeated attacks of its 130,000-strong Azerbaijani neighbor’s army of 10 million.

Early in the morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani army attacked the border towns of the Artsakh Republic and sent bombers to the Artsakh capital Stepanakert, causing numerous casualties among the civilian population.

This attack is taking place in an already tense situation, when in 2016, violent attacks were launched by the Azerbaijanis in the border zone of Artsakh, and at the end of July 2020, fierce battles took place in the Tavush region of Armenia. The French Socialist Party regrets that Turkey, by expressing its unconditional political and military support to Azerbaijan, has become involved in this conflict.

The French Socialist Party calls on France and the European Union to take immediate steps to end the clashes and maintain the 1994 ceasefire.

“The current tense situation requires an immediate meeting of the Minsk Group, an urgent response from the UN Security Council to find a peaceful solution and reaffirm Artsakh’s independence and recognition by the international community.”