Paris: Solidarity with Mourad Papazian, CCAF National Office

Very shocked by this situation that I would never have thought possible, I give my full support to my friend Mourad Papazian, co-president of the CCAF and assure him of all my solidarity! The arbitrary decision of the authorities of which he was the victim is simply unacceptable!

The CCAF national office learned with dismay of the deportation measure imposed on its co-president, Mr. Mourad Papazian, upon his arrival at Yerevan airport on Wednesday July 13. This measure, unworthy of the principles displayed by the Velvet Revolution, represents a serious threat to the freedom of opinion and expression of French people of Armenian origin. It constitutes a brutal blow against the Armenian community and its representatives, as well as an attack on democracy while adding internal tension to a fairly worrying situation for the country’s security. Armenia also belongs to the diaspora, to the sons of genocide survivors, especially when they are fighting for their rights. And no one can decide to exclude activists of the Armenian cause to settle political scores. The CCAF National Office strongly condemns this decision, which is as arbitrary as it is scandalous, and calls for its immediate repeal. He also expresses his full solidarity with Mourad Papazian.

CCAF National Office

July 14, 2022