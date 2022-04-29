Parents of soldiers killed in 44-day war block street and demand a meeting with the prosecutor general

Parents of soldiers killed in the 44-day war blocked Vazgen Sargsyan Street and demand a meeting with Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan.

They say they will keep the street closed until the prosecutor meets with them. For more than two hours parents have been in front of the prosecutor’s office.

Armenia Bloc MPs Artur Ghazinyan and Aram Vardevanyan are also there.

The prosecutor’s office suggested Artur Ghazinyan to come up to the building to discuss the parents’ demands, but the parents rejected the suggestion, saying they want to meet with the prosecutor themselves.

The parents demand a fair investigation and prosecution of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the disastrous consequences of the war.

Earlier the parents were told by the Prosecutor General’s Office that a petition concerning the Prime Minister had been sent to the Anti-Corruption Committee, and only in five days it will be clear what actions will be taken.