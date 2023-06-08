PARENT, COMMUNITY LEADER, AND BUSINESS OWNER SAM KBUSHYAN ENTERS RACE TO REPRESENT LOS ANGELES COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

|Local Non-Profit Board Member and State Commissioner launches campaign with support from over 200 individual campaign contributors.
|North Hollywood, CA – Today, business owner and California State Commissioner Sam Kbushyan announced his campaign for Los Angeles City Council to replace Council President Paul Krekorian, who cannot seek another term due to term limits. Sam begins the campaign having raised $150,000.00 from 230 small business owners and neighborhood leaders. Sam started his career organizing In Home Supportive Services employees who are represented by SEIU Local 2015. Sam now owns and operates SKG which helps small businesses and nonprofits navigate government bureaucracy to deliver services to those in need. He currently serves on the boards of LA Community Alliance and the Immigrants Charitable Foundation. Sam and his wife Suzanna are raising their three children together in North Hollywood.
|Kbushyan, who recently served on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s advisory transition team released the following statement:
|As a small business owner, a husband and father of three schoolchildren, and a lifelong community organizer, I am running for City Council to fight for the residents, business owners, and all stakeholders of LA’s District 2. For years, career politicians who are part of the establishment machine made promises at every election only to ignore the community. So, our challenges have gotten worse. It’s said that if nothing changes, nothing changes. District 2 needs a grassroots person representing the people and values of our district’s diverse neighborhoods. Politics are usual, and establishment politicians who want to represent the district in the interim in their long-term political ambitions have failed us. Unlike them, I’m not here to cater to the elite donors and special interests. I fight for our neighborhoods, homeowners, renters, and business owners. My focus is to restore trust in our government and hold City Hall accountable.”
|Council District 2 includes the Los Angeles neighborhoods of North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley, Toluca Lake, Valley Glen, Valley Village, and Van Nuys.
