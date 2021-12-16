Panorama.am Report Edmon Marukyan playing a game in favor of authorities

In the recent local elections held in the Vanadzor community, the ‘Bright Armenia’ party came the sixth and has now appealed to the Court, disputing the election results, Pastinfo news agency reports.

It is recalled that the “Mamikon Aslanyan” bloc has secured 38.70% of the vote, followed by the ruling Civil Contract party (25,05%), HASK (14,53%), Homeland party (4,48%), and the “Country of Living” party (4,29%).

The vote recount didn’t record any significant changes – not to consider the fact that the votes of the Civil Contract party decreased by one and those of the “Mamikon Aslanyan” bloc increased by four.

“To put this in other words, the opposition has a real chance to form the power in Vanadzor led by Mamikon Aslanyan – an unfavorable scenario for Civil Contract which has been trying to prevent the formation of any alliances among opposition forces. It is in this context that the “Bright Armenia” party, rejected by Vanadzor residents in the elections, has turned to the Court to dispute the election results which automatically puts off the formation of the new power in the city and offers time to the ruling force to continue its repressions,” the source wrote.