Palestinians and Jews celebrated the Young Turk Revolution, only to be alienated by the new regime @LouisFishman

The House of Wisdom,

Mustafa Gürbüz, a sociologist at American University and the host of The House of Wisdom podcast for Ahval, spoke with Louis Fishman, an associate professor at Brooklyn College at City University of New York, on his recent book that provides a historical account on the Young Turks’ policies and the question of Palestine.

‘Jews and Palestinians in the Late Ottoman Era, 1908-1914: Claiming the Homeland’ examines how the Young Turk Revolution and new constitutional freedoms exacerbated divisions between the communities, rather than serving as a unifying force.

