Over half of Turkish backed Syrian terrorists deployed in the region eliminated – Artsakh’s President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan commented on the announcement of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to which the number of terrorists deployed in the region comes near 2000.

ARMENPRESS reports Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page,

”Today Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov made an interesting announcment, noting that the number of the terrorists deployed in the region comes near 2000. I want to assure Mr. Lavrov that during this anti-terrorism campaign we were able to eliminate over half of those terrorists (they have been killed or injured), while in the near future more decisive measures will be taken to eliminate all those who have remained alive.

By the way, the Azerbaijani units send the terrorist groups from the front and control their movements with arms, firing at them in case of a retreat.

This is our last war and we will fight to the end.

I encourage to share this information among Syrian users, since the relatives of the terrorists fighting against peaceful people of Artsakh must know the truth”.