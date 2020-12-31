“Our war for the sake of Armenia, the existence of the Armenian people is not over yet, it will be crowned with our victory.” Seyran Ohanyan

Former RA Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan reports on his Facebook page. “Today our steps took us to Yerablur again to say goodbye to the hero of Artsakh, the real devotee of the Homeland Menua Hovhannisyan, to bow down forever to incense our comrades-in-arms, to the name of the graves of our brave, honest sons who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the Homeland.” We owe them and Their heroism deprived us of the right to surrender, to retreat.

