“Our situation is sad, gentlemen.” Ashot Ghulyan

A thought has been tormenting me since yesterday. Is there at least one in the Armenian reality who can remind after 1988 any Azeris (not to mention the authorities of that country) who would have the courage to speak in front of his national audience about the rights of Armenians (not to mention the people of Artsakh fighting for their legal rights)? About: Former Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan wrote about this on his Facebook page. “I try to touch upon the developments around Artsakh, one of the reasons for which was my naive desire not to deepen the distrust in the current authorities in the two Armenian republics, naive, because there is no hint that those sitting on high floors try to gather the pieces of so-called trust. : In any case, the situation in Yerevan, where thousands of Artsakhis are looking for hope, is catastrophic…

What lasted for 37 minutes, almost 37 years. In the style of the current Prime Minister of Armenia, he was presenting to our society, one by one, a repetition of Azerbaijan’s arguments to protect the rights of its citizens by all possible and impossible means. It was impossible not to notice that for a moment even the “trained” reporter of H1 was looking in astonishment at the answers to his questions about the de-occupation of Shushi and Hadrut. If anyone can find out in 2016 I am ready to accept the logic of preparing a “real and brilliant” political science terminology four years after the “art of reconnaissance” of the four-day meeting in April, four years after the start of the “real battle” and the “negotiation disaster” of Azerbaijan actively preparing for war. But at this moment only one conclusion is knocking on our door. “Our situation is sad, gentlemen.” “Covering one’s own incompetence with rhetorical magic will not lead to anything good,” he wrote.

Երեկվանից մի միտք է ինձ տանջում. հայկական իրականության մեջ կա՞ գոնե մեկը, որ կարող է հիշեցնել 1988 թվականից հետո որևէ մեկ ադրբեջանցու (էլ չեմ ասում այդ երկրի իշխանավորի), որ այդքան համարձակություն կունենար իր ազգային լսարանի առջև խոսել հայերի (էլ չեմ ասում իր օրինական իրավունքների համար պայքարող Արցախի ժողովրդի) իրավունքների մասին: Այս մասին իր ֆեյսբուքյան էջում գրել է Արցախի ԱԺ նախկին նախագահ Աշոտ Ղուլյանը:

«Ձգտում եմ քիչ անդրադառնալ Արցախի շուրջ ծավալվող զարգացումներին, որի պատճառներից մեկն էլ հայկական երկու հանրապետություններում փաստացի գործող իշխանությունների հանդեպ առկա անվստահությունը չխորացնելու միամիտ ցանկությունս էր… միամիտ, որովհետև որևէ նշույլ չկա, որ բարձր հարկերում բազմածները ձգտում են հավաքել և իրար կպցնել այդ վստահություն կոչվածի փշրված կտորները: Համենայնդեպս Երևանում, դեպի ուր հառնված են հազարավոր արցախցիների հույս փնտրող հայացքները, վիճակն աղետալի է…

Այն, ինչ 37 րոպե շարունակ, համարյա 37թ. ոճով, Հայաստանի գործող վարչապետը ներկայացնում էր մեր հանրությանը, մեկից մեկ կրկնություն է Ադրբեջանի հիմնավորումների` իր քաղաքացիների իրավունքները բոլոր հնարավոր ու անհնարին միջոցներով պաշտպանելու հնարքներով: Անհնար էր չնկատել, որ մի պահ նույնիսկ Հ1-ի «պարապած» թղթակիցն էր ապշած նայում, թե ինչ է պատասխանում Շուշիի և Հադրութի դեօկուպացիայի մասին իր տված հարցերին:

Եթե որևէ մեկը կարող է բացահայտել 2016թ. ապրիլյան քառօրյայի «մարտով հետախուզության» իմաստը, դրանից չորս տարի հետո «իսկական մարտ» սկսելու ռազմարվեստի և «բանակցային աղետից» հետո Ադրբեջանի ակտիվ զինվելով պատերազմի նախապատրաստվելու տրամաբանությունը՝ պատրաստ եմ ընդունել «նոր ու հանճարեղ» քաղաքագիտական տերմինալոգիային չտիրապետելս: Բայց այս պահին միայն մի եզրակացություն է թակում մեր դուռը. «Տխուր է մեր վիճակը, պարոնա՛յք»:

Սեփական անճարակությունը հռետորական աճպարարությամբ քողարկելը որևէ լավ բանի չի հանգեցնելու»,- գրել է նա: