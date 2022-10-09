Our security is zero under Araik Harutyunyan and Vitaly Balasanyan. action in Stepanakert

Arevik Hakobyan

At the moment, a protest action is being held in the Renaissance Square of Artsakh, the participants of the spontaneous meeting demand that Arayik Harutyunyan make a clear position regarding the announcement of the Prague quadrilateral meeting and the statements of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The leader of the demonstration, Tigran Petrosyan, said in his speech: “We are a conscious mass of people, since 2007, Arayik Harutyunyan has been harming our country. With those credits, taking money, he has lost the value ​​of our country.” On the 20th, he, as a leader, made a dishonorable show on Facebook, drinking coffee, and said, “People, I’m going to positions, and he brought it to this day. It’s a shame that we let him stay after 2020. This is already the end.” Our leaders are conducting a hostile policy towards our country. Who is Vito making a fool of, I don’t know what Arayik is doing.

It should be noted that the protesters of Stepanakert are waiting for the answers of the delegation that went to Yerevan.