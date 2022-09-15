Our gathering helped to stop the fighting on the border. this was a message to the whole world

Don’t call me persecuted either. We have already become truly persecuted as a whole nation. Now each of us has to carry our burden.

I do not refuse to carry my burden. Since this morning, various swindlers, fakers, and zombies of Nikol have been writing to me asking you to go and keep the border. The fight is defining, it is here. Public politician Avetik Chalabyan said this in his speech during the regular rally that started in front of the National Assembly building with the demand for Pashinyan’s resignation.

“The fact that we gathered here yesterday helped us to stop the fighting on the border. Remember, it helped, really help. It was a message to the whole world that Yerevan is ready, all of Armenia is ready to fight. This was a message to the world that we will not give up. We will fight, we will die, but we will not surrender. Pashinyan and his government came at the expense of government manipulation and demagoguery. These are advanced types of manipulator-demagogues. They introduced black and white, but in their hearts, they are actually black, but they always wanted to make it white. If our army is led not by these, but by real leaders, our army will be able to recover,” he added.