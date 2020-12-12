OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to arrive in Armenia on December 13

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, will arrive in Yerevan on December 13, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

“The Co-Chairs will arrive in Yerevan on December 13. Their meetings in Yerevan are scheduled on Monday”, she said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are currently in Baku as part of their regional visit. They already met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.