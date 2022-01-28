Organized power outage, escape, or random coincidences? President Sargsyan sudden Resignation

By Edgar Ghazaryan

Mr. Ghazaryan write on his Facebook page: On January 13, 2022, a meeting was held between the President of the Republic Armen Sargsyan and Alen Simonyan, who has the responsibility to replace him in that position in case of the resignation of the President.

Armen Sargsyan left Armenia the next day of the meeting and never returned, announcing his resignation on January 23During that period, on January 18, 2022, the staff of the President of the Republic issued a statement that Armen Sargsyan is going on a short vacation due to health problems (the official website of the President confirms this there is no provision for the throne) and on jan20 the RA Constitutional Court revised its official decision no. CDAO-15 two days before 2022 the official decision of SDAO-13 of January 18 and Alen Simonyan on the constitution of the election of RA President of the National Assembly, moving from January 25 to April 5, in which oral procedure, satisfying the mediator of the responding party the tune.

Alen Simonyan made an announcement about the resignation of the President of the Republic on January 24 (one day before the day when the CC should the constitutionality of his election was discussed), and the election of the new President of the Republic is likely to be completed by April 5.

The application by the President of the Republic to the President of the RA National Assembly became known on January 23, 2022, Sunday, when the President of the republic Armen Sargsyan was not only absent from the republic, but also on vacation. The same day At night around 23.00 the RA National Assembly has officially announced that Armen was elected in the National Assembly Sargsyan’s resignation application. The later published application made it clear that one electronic signature on it (without electronic signature other validations) is missing the date (mentioned only January 2022), The date is not mentioned), the next number (although it is mentioned in the RA- …. the first letters of the serial numbering, but the number is missing), there is no note from the staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia about confirming its exit, as well as its entry in the NA staff (seal with the date and a serial number of registration).

It turns out that Ha the “document” circulating about the resignation of the president of his state has no validity presented to it, has an unclear origin. It is not clear. also who from the Presidential staff delivered it to the National Assembly on Sunday night, and who from the National Assembly employees received it around 23.00 hours, which was reported to the NA President on a trip and to the press service on his order Information is provided to the public by means. By the way, this is when both the President of the Republic of Armenia and The staff of the National Assembly have a clear order and traditions of the organization and regulation of procedures and documentation. On January 24, 2022, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he learned about the resignation of the president on January 23, Sunday during a telephone conversation with Armen Sargsyan three and a half hours before the resignation text was spread I’m going to have a good time.

No one has yet received the answer to why Armen Sargsyan resigned on Sunday during his absence from Armenia. If he had health problems, which were reported by the presidential staff on January 18, when Armen Sargsyan was in the United Arab Emirates, it was possible to wait until he finished completing his medical examinations, finish his vacation and return to Armenia to announce his resignation.

The President’s resignation text makes it clear that the circumstances “disturbing” and the reason for his resignation are the powers reserved for the President by the Constitution, which have remained the same since taking office and are hard to be changed in the next few days. For about four years in those powers, the president, who actively worked at his resolution, could have another how many days to endure their lack. If he had a telephone conversation with the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday (hopefully it is true), then it could be agreed and the Prime Minister could provide the state plane (there are many precedents) and he several Returned to Armenia an hour later and not on Monday in proper weather not only in writing, but also to appear in the National Assembly personally, submit his resignation, answer the questions of deputies, journalists, and leave the position with dignity if he did not want to hold office in the future.

It works who was elected in the National Assembly hall and solemnly sworn in in in the hall of the Karen Demirchyan Sports Concert Complex and took the position The President of the Republic, like a refugee, from a foreign country, announces his resignation in writing, by sending to the National Assembly a suspicious A4 paper, calling it a document is a disgrace. With this article, I seem to have managed to do most of the investigators’ work, hopefully, they will do the rest fairly and find all the circumstances of the process. Anyway, it will be done someday, one can expect that the work will not be delayed.H. S. G. After the resignation of the President while abroad, the symbol of the Presidential Power, which is kept at the residence of the President of the Republic of Armenia, has actually been left unattended. This reality is the pain of being homeless in Armenia. again the tip is in it. Hopefully, the cleaners cleaning the President’s office will take care of it.