Organize intra-party elections honestly, Pashinyan “dirty linen”

Lusine Shahverdyan

A manhunt has started in the ruling team since yesterday, they are trying to find the organizer of the leak of the information that appeared in our newspaper. After all, the “dirty linen” of the party has been shown to the public. It is about the fact that the results of the board’s voting at the congress of the KP party gave rise to suspicion among some people, and the people dissatisfied with the KP elections demanded a recount and to reveal the fraud. We wrote that post-election clashes have started in the KP, and some of the candidates of the department believe that the counting committee made a fraud: some votes were counted less, others – more.

In other words, in the party that is waving the brand of fair elections, even the internal voting is not fair, but they want us to believe that the national elections are organized fairly and transparently.

Let’s remind that 48 people expressed their desire to be nominated in the department, 15 of which had to be elected. Each of the more than a thousand CP members who participated in the congress voted for 15 people, and the board was formed from the 15 party members who received the most votes. We wrote that after the results of the voting became clear, heated internal discussions took place, there was no shortage of dissatisfied people, but the most dissatisfied was Arsen Torosyan, who, according to his calculations, received a larger number of votes, but was not elected. Some were afraid to protest too much, because they could lose the mandate or position of the deputy. In the end, only Alexander Avetisyan, a former deputy of the Communist Party of Armenia, a public adviser to the Prime Minister, and a candidate for the board member, submitted the application for recount. Our source noted that “Alik is not fighting for his votes,

After our publication, Pashinyan urged to find the author of the leak and to deny the scandal about the recount by all possible and impossible means, because he has been drumming from morning to night for 4 years that democracy has been established in Armenia since 2018, and they are not falsifying elections. Now it turns out that there is no intra-team democracy, and even the CP members are questioning the elections of their governing body.

Let’s note that this is not the first case when the ruling group falsifies votes, just weeks ago Vahagn Hovakimyan was elected to the position of CEC president in violation of the law. he did not have the right to participate in the voting on his question, but he participated and brought the missing crucial vote to himself. If they are engaged in fraud at the intra-team level, then who will believe that this government can organize fair and honest nationwide elections?

We were told that the results of the election of the CP Department were in a certain sense a surprise for Nikol Pashinyan as well. He and the others did not expect that Armen Pambukhchyan, Hakob Simidyan, Alen Simonyan, among the founders of the party, who will be left out of the board, will receive so few votes. The election of Arpi Davoyan, Vagharshak Hakobyan and several others was just as unexpected. The team knew that before the congress and elections, Suren Papikyan, Tigran Avinyan, former governors who are now members of the government – Gnel Sanosyan, Hambardzum Matevosyan, Romanos Petrosyan – did a lot of active work, and that work bore fruit. they were all elected to the board. Moreover, the mentioned persons first worked during the formation of the territorial councils and the election of congress delegates – they did everything to push their relatives forward. And it is clear that the somewhat changed composition of the congress should have elected them and deleted some of them at their urging. But the most active role was played by Arpi Davoyan, who handled the organization of the congress.

This group of KP assets was not satisfied with pre-election regulations, and by influencing the will of the delegates, they also “worked” with the counting committee, which included former deputies’ assistants, NA experts, who were managed and directed by this group. Yesterday we were told that Nikol Pashinyan was also interested in the recount. Although we are not sure about it, because, as a justification, they mentioned that it was his adviser Alexander Avetisyan who demanded a recount. Yesterday, Avetisyan tried to assure us that he has nothing to do with the recount process, he did not submit an application, because it will not have a significant impact on the votes he received: he received 196 votes, the passing vote is about 400, but he mentioned in his speech that he personally is in favor of the recount. “Since there is a human factor factor, maybe it’s right to count again, I am in favor of it, but I also claim that there could not have been any intention, but if there is a recount, it will not be in the context of an appeal, but simply to get the final picture, because there were too many people, it happened manually and mechanically. calculation: one read, the other typed.

According to the theory of probability, it is possible that there were one or two errors, and it is not excluded that one’s vote will increase by one, the other’s will decrease, and a different picture will be obtained,” said our interlocutor. “However, I have no interest in someone passing or not passing, and the calculation will not affect my votes. I assume that the person who submitted, if he submitted, thinks that the new calculation will affect his votes. . As far as I know, Armen Pambukhchyan lacks two votes, Arsen Torosyan – about 10, but, I repeat, not me. I am not informed whether there is such an application or not, I have been on my business since the day after the congress,” said Avetisyan, not denying that he was honest with some. “I said that since the votes are close, maybe it would be right to do an additional count and make sure that everything was correct.”

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/ca020ef8e36a48440158e2b9072fe1c7?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»