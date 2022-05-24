Oppositionist: After Pashinyan’s ouster, Armenia won’t have to implement any agreements

No document was signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the meeting hosted by European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on Sunday, opposition member Edgar Ghazaryan, a former chief of the Constitutional Court staff, said on Monday, referring to the statement following the talks between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev.

“None of the documents signed by Nikol Pashinyan to date has undergone domestic ratification procedures,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The Republic of Armenia has made no commitments to Azerbaijan, any other country or international organization. All the anti-Armenian documents have been signed personally by Nikol Pashinyan. It also applies to the agreements reached.

“As long as Pashinyan stays in power, he can implement them. After his ouster, Armenia will have no obligation to implement the agreements,” Ghazaryan stated.