Opposition representative: No one should try to enter parliament building

No one should try to enter the National Assembly building, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the coordinator of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement, said during an opposition rally in Yerevan near parliament’s building.

At the call of the candidate for prime minister Vazgen Manukyan, the rally participants moved to block the entrances to the parliament.

“This is our next act of disobedience. (…) We will continue our protest action here. I suggest you bring two tents and put them up at the entrances,” he noted.