Opposition parties boycott Armenia parliament’s special sitting on constitutional amendments

Bright Armenia and Prosperous Armenia parties boycotted Monday’s special sitting of parliament.

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has kicked off its special sitting on the agenda of which there is only one issue: to make amendments in the Constitution.

According to the respective bill submitted by 54 MPs of the majority My Step faction in parliament, it is proposed to make amendments in Article 213 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the powers of the Constitutional Court (CC) judges who have been in office for over 12 years shall be terminated. The remaining judges shall continue to serve until they complete their 12 years in this capacity.

Besides, it is proposed that the term of office of the serving president of the Constitutional Court shall cease, after which the next president of the Constitutional Court shall be elected in accordance with Article 166 of the Constitution.