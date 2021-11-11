Opposition MP: Turkish domination established on key Armenian highway

A rally organized by the opposition is being held outside the Armenian government building against the establishment of Azerbaijani customs checkpoints on the Goris-Kapan road section in Syunik Province of Armenia.

“With the tacit consent of the capitulant authorities, or rather with their collusion, Turkish domination has been established on one of the key roads in Armenia – the Goris-Kapan highway in Syunik,” Gegham Manukyan, an MP from the opposition Armenia faction, said during the protest on Thursday.

In an interview to the Public TV Company on Wednesday, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan announced that Azerbaijani forces would set up customs checkpoints on the Goris-Kapan road starting from midnight.

The lawmaker stated the south of Armenia has been cut off from the rest of the country as a result of the treacherous steps of the authorities, and a number of villages in Syunik have ended up in a blockade.

“Meanwhile, these men keep bragging about the peace they have brought. In reality, they have brought slavery, defeat and humiliation,” Manukyan stated.

He demanded that government members meet with protesters and provide explanations. Also, Manukyan denounced the authorities for deploying large police forces outside the government building while a cabinet meeting is being held.

“If there had been so many police officers on the Syunik highway, no one would have dared to set up customs checkpoints there,” the MP said.

He accused the authorities of failing to protect the sovereignty and security of the country.

“They talk about delimitation and demarcation of the borders. They haven’t made a single step in that direction yet, but they agree to the setup of Azerbaijani checkpoints on Armenian territory,” Manukyan noted, stressing that the current leaders will gradually cede Armenian territories to the enemy as long as they remain in office.

“As long as our compatriots tolerate them, we will remain in such a defenseless position. The government members must now answer on what basis did they make a secret agreement with the Turks? How did they make it? Who is responsible for it?” Manukyan said.