Opposition MP to Armenia’s defense minister: ‘Who gave you the right to congratulate authorities on behalf of all servicemen?’

Security expert, MP Tigran Abrahamyan from the opposition I’m Honored bloc, denounced Armenia’s new Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan for congratulating Nikol Pashinyan on reelection on behalf of all servicemen.

“During Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the Defense Ministry, the newly appointed defense minister said: “Mr. Prime Minister, on behalf of all of us, from servicemen to the minister, let me congratulate you on your appointment to the post of prime minister for a second time and on receiving a mandate from our people.”

“Arshak Karapetyan, who gave you the right to congratulate the authorities on reproduction on behalf of all soldiers and officers?” Abrahamyan wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Flattering and turning a blind eye to everything, you will not hold office for a long time and I will just say that by putting the army on such a track, you will lead the country to a completely different place.

“Do you think that since the elections are over, you will calmly sit on your chairs and enjoy life, while simultaneously making statements that are pleasing to each other? It will not work,” the MP said.