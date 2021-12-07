Opposition MP: Ruling party lying about winning elections in 25 Armenian communities

Opposition lawmaker and Deputy National Assembly Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan have disputed the claim of the ruling Civil Contract party that it has won Sunday’s local elections in 25 out of Armenia’s 36 communities.

“According to the results of the June 20 elections and local elections, the Civil Contract party has garnered 240,000 fewer votes,” he told a briefing on Tuesday. “Civil Contract members are lying about victories in 25 communities.”

Saghatelyan, who represents the opposition Armenia faction, called the ruling party’s claim “yet another manipulation”.

“They can form local governments independently in 14 to 15 communities. In other communities, the opposition and other forces have gained more votes. Another question is that they have some political forces serving them, which by stealing votes in some communities, will team up with them to form a government,” the MP said.

He stated that the current government does not enjoy popular support, adding the ruling force has failed to deliver on its June 20 election promises to ensure peace and security. Saghatelyan pointed to border casualties, territorial losses, and the issue of captives.

He unveiled the plans of the opposition to resume anti-government demonstrations.