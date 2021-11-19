Opposition MP: Granting corridor to Azerbaijan through Syunik Province will be the gravest crime against Armenia

It’s likely that oral promises were made to Azerbaijan, and now it is pursuing them through military escalation. This is what the deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Ghazinyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Azerbaijan has received a legitimate right to demand what it was orally promised. I believe the promise was made in the presence of third parties. We need to understand what was promised to Azerbaijan. Judging from the response of the international community or the absence of that response in general, it is safe to assume that the international community was told about Azerbaijan’s demand, otherwise, Azerbaijan would never dare to encroach on Armenia’s sovereign territory,” he said.

According to Ghazinyan, Azerbaijan wants to achieve delimitation and demarcation with the version that it wants and to have a road leading to Nakhchivan. Ghazinyan added that granting Azerbaijan a corridor through the territory of Armenia will be inadmissible.