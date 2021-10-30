Opposition MP: Armenian authorities resorted to new method to finally disintegrate military

The current Armenian authorities have resorted to a new method for the final disintegration of the country’s armed forces, security expert and opposition With Honor faction MP Tigran Abrahamyan said on Saturday.

He stated any criminal case initiated leads to a series of detentions and arrests, citing the case of former Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan.

“Since 2018, many such criminal cases have been initiated, and, accordingly, there are many isolated military personnel,” he wrote on Facebook, adding some of them have been arrested, while others have left the army ranks and even went abroad.

“Obviously, among them there may be people who have committed crimes at one stage or another, and those persons, of course, must be held accountable. But on the other hand it is clear that by exerting pressure, fabricating cases or simply annoying people, the authorities have shaken the system, leaving many military men out of the army ranks as a result.

“Well, such issues do not bother the chief of the General Staff, who by virtue of his position has the status of the chief military officer. He has solved his problem: after his disgraceful dismissal he was reinstated. And during this time, he has managed to cede several kilometers of territory in Syunik and Gegharkunik [to the enemy], and is living a peaceful life.

“But, of course, they will come after him too, Nikol does not forgive anyone, even those who serve him unconditionally. At some point, all of them will be sacrificed for Nikol. The case of Davit Tonoyan, who had the highest reputation in Pashinyan’s government, is a striking example. Where is he now? Of course, in prison,” Abrahamyan said.